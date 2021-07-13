Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX stock opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

