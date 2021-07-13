The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

