Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

