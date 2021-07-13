Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,789 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

