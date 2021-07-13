Insider Selling: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Director Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

