Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 11,287 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Universal Display by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $218.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.51. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

