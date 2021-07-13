Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE:TRIN) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NYSE:TRIN) Director Edmund G. Zito acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00.

NYSE TRIN opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.