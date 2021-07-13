George Arison Purchases 10,008 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96.
NYSE SFT opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49.
About Shift Technologies
Featured Story: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.