George Arison Purchases 10,008 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96.

NYSE SFT opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

