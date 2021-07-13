Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $839,335.02 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

