WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 95.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $112,061.29 and $17.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00875414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00092589 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

