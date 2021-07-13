Comparing Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million 2.01 $6.93 million N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.55 $27.83 million $0.92 13.63

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.96% 6.63% 0.53% Old Second Bancorp 27.26% 12.09% 1.19%

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Citizens on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

