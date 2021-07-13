John C. Bolger Sells 1,876 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 1,876 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total transaction of $133,965.16.

NYSE:FLGT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.