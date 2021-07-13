SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

