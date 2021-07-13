George B. Abercrombie Sells 6,667 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

