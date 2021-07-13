Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $204,480.32 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $204,480.32.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

