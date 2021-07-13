Reviewing Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37% Celldex Therapeutics -1,184.99% -24.71% -22.17%

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Celldex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 139.38 -$4.29 million N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 217.16 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -22.59

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and Celldex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with University of Southampton to develop human antibodies towards CD27; Amgen Inc. with exclusive rights to CDX-301 and CD40 ligand; and Yale University. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

