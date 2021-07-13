Head to Head Contrast: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Futu alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Futu and Jefferies Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 4 0 2.80 Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $216.38, indicating a potential upside of 57.41%. Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Jefferies Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Jefferies Financial Group 19.62% 16.31% 2.89%

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Futu and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 46.76 $170.96 million $1.31 104.93 Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.33 $775.24 million $2.65 12.21

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. Jefferies Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Futu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. The company offers financial advisory, equity underwriting, and debt underwriting, as well as corporate lending services; equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. It also provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.