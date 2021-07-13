W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

