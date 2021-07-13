Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 147.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

