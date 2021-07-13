Andra AP fonden Sells 3,300 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

