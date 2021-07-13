Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.