Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 514.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,880 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Gentex worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gentex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

