Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,142 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.25% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

DSGX stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

