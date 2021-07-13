Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of Q2 worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

