RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Purchases 11,930 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 53,818 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.