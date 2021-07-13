Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP Sells $82,160.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $82,160.00.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.