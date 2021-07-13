Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Insider Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.