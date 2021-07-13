Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 4,200 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NYSE:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $367,776.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Paul sold 59,749 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,270,462.00.

NYSE:ALEC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

