Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,806 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,876,582. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $236.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.