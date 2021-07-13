Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Welltower were worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

