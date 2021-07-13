Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 31,268 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Snap-on worth $37,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $227.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $131.95 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.