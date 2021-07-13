Comparing Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -20.83% -0.98% -0.69% H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.74 -$23.98 million $0.71 60.58 H-CYTE $2.15 million 4.68 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. It also offers joint preservation and restoration products comprising preserving joint technologies, such as partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; soft tissue repair solutions used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons resulting from sports injuries, trauma, and disease; Tactoset, an HA-enhanced injectable bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures; and Hyalofast, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery. In addition, the company provides Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier for use after abdomino-pelvic surgeries; Hyalomatrix for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers; products for the treatment of ears, nose, and throat disorder; and ophthalmic products, including injectables, high molecular weight HA products used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, consisting of cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute biologics for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

