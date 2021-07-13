BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) vs. MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Critical Comparison

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and MS&AD Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 102.51% 10.66% 4.67% MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and MS&AD Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.78 $71.37 million $1.43 9.96 MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.39 $1.36 billion $2.09 7.17

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantee, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance services; and risk management and nursing care services. In addition, the company offers administration outsourcing, credit guarantee, and personal loan services; weather derivatives services; and roadside and home assistance services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

