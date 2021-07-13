Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

