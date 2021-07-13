Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

