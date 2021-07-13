Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,086 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

