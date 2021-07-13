MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $239.34 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,675,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,408 shares of company stock valued at $69,986,072 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
