MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $239.34 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,675,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,408 shares of company stock valued at $69,986,072 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

