Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 43,637 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 126,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 108,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 58,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34.

