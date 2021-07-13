SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 271,419 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28,705.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

