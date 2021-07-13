iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.