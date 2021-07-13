Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

