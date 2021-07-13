Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,851 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

LBTYA opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.