Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

