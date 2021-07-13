MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VOX stock opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

