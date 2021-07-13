HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $845.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.