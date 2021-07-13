Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $70.18

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 118,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.