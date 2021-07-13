Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 163,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

