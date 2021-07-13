MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter.

JKF opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

