Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $163.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.