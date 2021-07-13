iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

